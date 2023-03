One of the most photogenic locations from the iconic 1952 John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara film, the eponymous Quiet Man bridge is some 7km west of Oughterard off the N59. Looking much as it did in the film, the picture-perfect little arched span (whose original name was Leam Bridge) would be a lovely spot even without screen immortality. Purists will note, however, that the scene based here included close-ups from a set in Hollywood.