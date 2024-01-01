Pigeonhole Cave

County Mayo

This cave, in a pine forest about 1.5km west of Cong, can be reached via a signposted walking loop from the abbey. Steep, slippery stone steps lead down into the cave, where subterranean water flows in winter. Watch for the white trout of Cong – a mythical woman who turned into a fish to be with her drowned lover.

