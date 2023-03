Pádraig Pearse (Patrick Pearse; 1879–1916) wrote some of his short stories and plays on the shore of a remote lake in this small thatched cottage, which he built in 1909. Pearse led the Easter Rising with James Connolly in 1916; after the revolt he was executed by the British. In 2016 a state-of-the-art, A-frame visitor centre detailing Pearse's life and writing opened a short walk away. Allow an hour here all up.

Note that the cottage's location is sometimes spelt Rosmuc on signs.