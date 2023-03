These 19th-century mines 3km west of Oughterard yielded silver, lead and glistening quartz. As well as marvelling at some of the treasures unearthed, visitors learn about the tough existence of workers here until the mine closed in 1865. You can also try gold-panning and feed horses and donkeys at the adjacent working farm.

Sheepdog herding and peat-cutting demonstrations can be arranged with prior notice for an additional €5.