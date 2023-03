Just west of the village is the water-filled Captain Webb's Hole. Two centuries ago, a local villain, nicknamed Captain Webb for the deformity of his hands and feet, is said to have lured a succession of 12 women here, stripped them and hurled them into the hole's soggy depths to die.

His would-be 13th victim, however, was canny. She asked Webb to look away as she undressed, then promptly pushed him to his own watery grave.