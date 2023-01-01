The largest island on Lough Corrib, Inchagoill lies about 5km offshore from the lake's edge, some 8km north of Oughterard. The island is a lonely place dotted with ancient remains. In the summer Corrib Cruises runs day cruises. Alternatively, rent your own boat from Molloy's Boats.

Inchagoill's most fascinating sight is a 6th-century obelisk called Lia Luguaedon Mac Menueh (Stone of Luguaedon, Son of Menueh), which identifies a burial site. It stands about 75cm tall, near the Saints' Church.

It's claimed that the Latin writing on the stone is the second-oldest Christian inscription in Europe, after those in the catacombs in Rome.

The prettiest church is the Romanesque Teampall na Naoimh (Saints' Church), probably built in the 9th or 10th century, with carvings around its arched doorway. Teampall Phádraig (St Patrick's Church) is a small oratory of a very early design, with some later additions.