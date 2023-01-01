Covering 4.5 hectares of woodland and meadowland, and with traditional architecture including a reed-thatched crannóg roundhouse, tranquil Brigit's Garden is dedicated to Celtic myth and heritage. Four gardens represent seasonal Celtic festivals: Samhain (winter), Imbolc (spring), Bealtaine (summer) and Lughnasa (autumn). There's also a huge sundial (Ireland's largest) and a sustainability zone with solar panels, a wood pellet boiler and a polytunnel. Salads and herbs from the gardens are used at the on-site cafe. It's 9km southeast of Oughterard.