Welcome to Dingle Peninsula
But it's where the land meets the ocean – whether in a welter of wave-pounded rocks, or where the surf laps secluded, sandy coves – that Dingle's beauty truly reveals itself.
Centred on charming Dingle town, the peninsula has long been a beacon for those of an alternative bent, attracting artists, craftspeople, musicians and idiosyncratic characters who can be found in workshops, museums, festivals and unforgettable trad sessions throughout Dingle's tiny settlements.
Dolphin and Whale Watching Tour from Dingle
The tour boat M.V. "Blasket Princess" departs from Ventry pier, Dingle, Co. Kerry every day at 13:00 hrs. weather and / or sea conditions permitting. Ventry pier - Ceann Trá - is 4 miles west of Dingle town on the Slea head drive, road R559 and on the Wild Atlantic Way. You can park in the village or 500 meters past the pier at the beach or on the pier. The tour boat holds a maximum of 40 passengers, but usually less, and has 3 to 4 crew depending on the number of people expected for that day. This consists of the skipper, one crew, one wildlife guide for any questions and one spotter / marine biologist. The first part of the trip takes you out to Dingle Bay and on towards the Great Blasket island. The trip passes the seaward side of Dunbeg fort and on past Slea head and Couminole beach and Dunmore Head - the most westerly part of Ireland. We often see harbour porpoises on this part of the trip and sometimes common dolphins and Minke whales off Slea Head. We continue on to the Great Blasket island and moor off the island for a while with views of the old deserted village and the beautiful Trá Bán - White Strand. The skipper of the boat lived and fished from the Great Blasket island and he will give a brief description or answer any of your questions about this island outpost. The boat continues on to Carraig Fhada to view grey seals in the water or hauled out on the rocks. The Blasket Islands hold the biggest population of grey seals in Ireland.The itinerary of the boat tour changes every day and like nature itself no two boat tours are the same and the skipper decides in real time where the best place to go is that day with the optimum chance to see wildlife taking into account the weather, sea conditions, sea swell etc and also taking into account passenger comfort and safety. The vessel is licenced by the Dept. of Transport for 44 passengers in total and has all the necessary life jackets, life rafts, safety and communication equipment and crew training.The second part of the trip usually goes out to the mouth of Dingle Bay between the outer Blasket islands and Skellig Rock where some of the recent Star Wars - The Force Awakens was made. Depending on wildlife distribution and sea conditions the tour may go north past Sybil Head and The Dead Man ( island) or west beyond Tiaracht lighthouse - the most westerly lighthouse in Europe.Puffins can be seen at Inishvickillaun between April and the end of July / beginning of August when they migrate back to the waters off Canada. At the start of the season April to May, when sea water temperatures are around 12 degrees Celsius, basking shark are plentiful in the area. They are the biggest fish in the North Atlantic and the second biggest in the world after the whale shark.Of course the biggest highlight of the trip can be the appearance of killer whales or humpbacks but although we often see humpback whales on our trips we can never guarantee sightings.
Private Tour: Dingle Peninsula from Killarney
The Dingle peninsula gets is name from the largest town on the peninsula. The peninsula is often called Corca Dhuibhne, even by English speaking people. It means "tribe of Duibhne". On the peninsula there are two mountain ranges: the Slieve Mish Mountains in the east, and another range of mountains in the west that has no name. Mount Brandon is the tallest mountain in Ireland after the peeks of the MacgillyCuddy Reeks outside Killarney.The Connor Pass is an absolute highlight that cannot be missed. It starts just outside the town of Dingle and ends on the other side of the peninsula near the village Castlegregory. It is Ireland's highest mountain pass. It is a narrow, twisting road surrounded by sharp drops and lakes. As such, coaches are prohibited from driving this road.Just off the very westernmost point on the peninsula you will find the Blasket Islands. Until the 1950s these islands were inhabited and from Dunquin, on the mainland, you can still see the remains of the main village on the Great Blasket island. Many of the old inhabitants became famous writers and poets and the Blasket Centre has a fascinating exhibition on the literary heritage of the islands.A large part of the peninsula is designated as a so called "Gaeltacht". This means the Irish language is the primary language spoken here. Road signs, for example, are all in Irish language. The tour includes all the important highlights on the Dingle peninsula such as the Connor Pass, Ferriter's Cove, Gallarus Oratory and the Blasket Centre. We will pass many colorful villages such as Dingle, Castlegregory, Dunquin and Annascaul. Your guide can point you to excellent restaurants and bars in these places to stop for a tasty lunch, Irish pint of plain, or coffee.
Dingle Peninsula and Slea Head Day Tour
From Slea Head one can see the Blasket Islands which are the last outposts of Europe and are known as the “next parish to America”. They are famous for the literary and linguistic heritage of the former inhabitants. However, these remote islands have been uninhabited since the 1950’s following an evacuation. This Western end of the peninsula is a Gaeltacht area that has produced a number of nationally notable authors and poets: O’Siochfhradha and Peig Sayers among others. Being an Irish speaking district traditional customs are still very much alive. The Peninsula exists because of the band of sandstone rock that forms the Slieve Mish mountain range at the neck of the peninsula in the east, and the unnamed central mountain range further to the west. Ireland’s highest mountain outside the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, Mount Brandon at 951m, forms part of a beautiful high ridge with stunning views over the peninsula and North Kerry.The Dingle peninsula is named after the town of Dingle. The peninsula is also commonly called Corca Dhuibhne even when those referring to it are speaking in English. Which means “seed or tribe of Duibhne” (an Irish personal name), takes its name from the tuath (people, nation) of Corco Dhuibhne who occupied the peninsula in the Middle Ages and who also held a number of territories in the south and east of county Kerry. Dingle was the chief port of Kerry in the old Spanish trading days and in the reign of Queen Elizabeth was important enough to be a walled town.The peninsula is the location of numerous prehistoric and early medieval remains – for example, the Gallarus Oratory in the very west of the peninsula near the village of Baile an Fheirtearaigh in Ard na Caithe.Again this is an ideal opportunity for your to forget about the left hand side of the road and let our knowledgeable and friendly guides take care of you for the day. The tour returns to Killarney in the evening approx 17.00h.
Dingle Dolphin Boat tour
You will find us in our orange signed offices, at the back of the failte Ireland tourist offices. Friendly staff will greet you and direct you straight to the walkway on the seafront where you will be then directed to your boat and off you go. There is a fully seated area to sit in either open or covered, whatever you prefer. Your captain will greet and welcome you and then your guide will fill you in on stories of Fungie the celebrity himself .As you turn to go out of Dingle Harbour passing the fishing boats tied by the pier, you will start to see Dingle town from a different view, on the water. Look up to the Connor Pass away to the right, this is the highest drive-able pass in Ireland, that can only be driven by car. As you make your way toward the entrance of the bay you'll see old famine relief tower on the hill called Eask and then a single torret called Husseys folly on your left. Always keep an eye out for Fungie as he comes to greet most of our ferries, being the ambassador for Dingle is a very important job - he often plays by the boat, left and right and making sure everyone gets a good view of him! Sometimes he likes to play games, namely Hide and seek, and he certainly has no patterns or routines. He is the boss. Fungie will delight and thrill both young and old from 2 weeks to 100 and many celebrities have taken to our boats to see him. Pierce Brosnan, Saoirse Ronan, James Nesbitt, Tom cruise, Nicole Kidman, Cillian Murphy and Jean Kennedy Smith to name but a few.Fungie is over 13 ft or 3.5 metres in Length and approx 250 kgs in weight. He is a male bottle nose dolphin who arrived in 1983 and decided Dingle is his home. He has always been free to leave with many other dolphins who have come to visit but he seems to prefer the human company instead, luckily for us. Fungie is sure to delight you and be a special memory of your holiday in Dingle Bay.
Dingle and Blasket Visitor Center Tour from Killarney
All aboard for a spectacular small-group tour of the Dingle peninsula. Explore a landscape dotted with amazing scenery as you are taken off the beaten track to experience the real Dingle. The tour starts in Killarney and lets you experience Dingle in a different way with a voyage along the wild coastline of Dingle. Take in the stunning views of the dramatic and wild coastline before taking a visit to the Blasket Island visitor center to learn about the extraordinary lives of the inhabitants of the island who lived there up until 1953.In the afternoon, take the time to wander around the vibrant and colorful streets of Dingle before returning to Killarney. A truly mesmerizing tour that will fascinate you at every turn.
Dingle Peninsula Private Tour from Killarney, Kenmare or Sneem
The Dingle peninsula is a beautiful part of Ireland. The tour shows you the highlights as the most beautiful places off the beaten track. The west of Dingle is a Gaeltacht, or Irish speaking area, where the traditional language, customs, crafts and folklore are very much alive today.The Dingle Tour takes you along The Wild Atlantic Way coastal road that is one of the most scenic routes in Ireland. At Slea head breathtaking coastal scenery and magnificent views of the Blasket Islands are guaranteed. Visit the tranquil beaches of Inch and Coumeenole. It’s here where the land meets the ocean, that Dingle’s beauty is unforgettable.In Dingle Town there is always a cead mile failte for the visitor. The town is packed with colourful houses, shops and pubs and is set around a busy fishing port and marina.The Conor Pass is the highest mountain pass (400m) in Ireland and offers fantastic views of Brandon Mountain (952m), lakes, Dingle Harbour and the Atlantic.The Dingle Peninsula has the greatest concentration of archaeological sites in Ireland. Step back in time as you visit such treasures as the Beehive huts or the Gallarus Oratory. The tour can start from Killarney, Kenmare or Sneem, and you will be collected at your accommodation.Lunch is not included in the tour price. During the day we can make a stop for lunch in a traditional pub, or you can enjoy your picnic lunch in a spectacular setting.As the tour is a private tour it will be your day your way, and changes to the itinerary can be made. Book your private sightseeing experience now and find the Ireland you’ve always imagined.