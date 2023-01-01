Lakes shimmer like dew in the mountainous valley of Glenveagh National Park. Alternating between great knuckles of rock, green-gold swaths of bog and scatterings of oak and birch forest, the 170-sq-km protected area is magnificent walking country. Its wealth of wildlife includes the golden eagle, which was hunted to extinction here in the 19th century but was reintroduced in 2000. There are several fascinating walking trails on the website. Cyclists are also welcome: Grass Routes hires electric and hybrids bikes.