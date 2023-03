The best way to appreciate the charm of early-16th-century Doe Castle is to wander the peaceful grounds, admiring its slender tower and crenellated battlements. The castle was the stronghold of the Scottish MacSweeney family until it fell into English hands in the 17th century. Entrance to the castle is by guided tour in July and August only; call ahead to confirm.

It’s a deeply picturesque spot: a low, water-fringed promontory with a moat hewn out of the rock.