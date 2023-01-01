Ards Forest Park

Anyone looking to stretch their legs will love this forested park, criss-crossed by marked nature trails varying in length from 2km to 13km. Covering 480 hectares along the northern shore of the Ards Peninsula and 5km southeast of Dunfanaghy, the park is home to some lovely walks, the best of which lead to its clean beaches with views across Clonmass Bay.

The woodlands are home to several native species, including ash, birch and sessile oak, and you may encounter foxes, hedgehogs and otters. In 1930 the southern part of the peninsula was taken over by Capuchin monks; the grounds of their friary are open to the public.