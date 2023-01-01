Glebe House & Gallery

The English painter Derrick Hill bought this 1828 mansion in 1953, providing him with a mainland base close to his beloved Tory Island. Sumptuously decorated with an evident love of all things exotic, the real lure here is Hill's astonishing art collection. Besides paintings by Hill and Tory Island's 'naive' artists are works by Picasso, Landseer, Hokusai, Jack B Yeats and Kokoschka. A guided tour of the house takes about 45 minutes. An additional gallery hosts exhibitions by local artists.

Before Hill arrived, the house served as a rectory and then a hotel. The lavish gardens can also be toured and there is a cute little cafe too.