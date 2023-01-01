Maghera Strand

This astonishing beach is a dream come true, especially if you are rewarded with a gorgeous sunset. Get here during lowish tide to explore the caves in the south end, where some spectacular geology awaits. If you get clear skies, the sun dipping into the Atlantic is one of Ireland's most treasured and priceless experiences. During Cromwell's 17th-century destruction, 100 villagers sought refuge here but all except one were discovered and massacred.

There's a car park outside a farm just before the dunes that lead to the beach (signed Maghera Caves; €3 per car). You'll need to walk through a metal gate – remember to shut it after you.