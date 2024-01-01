Ardara Heritage Centre

Southwestern Donegal

LoginSave

Set in the old town courthouse, this volunteer-run centre traces the story of Donegal tweed, from sheep shearing to dye production and weaving.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Coastal cliffs near the Slieve League in County Donegal.

    Sliabh Liag

    14.05 MILES

    The Cliffs of Moher get more publicity, but the cliffs of Sliabh Liag are higher. In fact, these spectacular sea cliffs are among the highest in Europe,…

  • Close-up of the wavy sand at Maghera beach at ebb tide, County Donegal, Ireland; Shutterstock ID 2286569939; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2286569939

    Maghera Strand

    4.44 MILES

    This astonishing beach is a dream come true, especially if you are rewarded with a gorgeous sunset. Get here during lowish tide to explore the caves in…

  • From Glencolumbkille a road heads inland towards Ardara, through the Glengesh Pass. 506578055 Mountain Pass, Sheep, County Donegal, Outdoors, Road, Ardara, Cloud - Sky, Majestic, No People, Green, Green Color, Horizontal, Grass, Light, Glencolumbkille, Light - Natural Phenomenon, Photography, Republic of Ireland, Idyllic, Uncultivated

    Glengesh Pass

    4.06 MILES

    On a narrow road from Glencolumbcille to Ardara, past remote mountain bogland, magnificent Glengesh Pass (Glean Géis; meaning 'Glen of the Swans'),…

  • Streedagh Strand

    Streedagh Strand

    25.44 MILES

    Curving, dune-backed, 3km-long Streedagh Strand occasionally sees parts of the Spanish Armada washing up on its shores from three wrecks offshore: La…

  • Donegal Castle in County Donegal.

    Donegal Castle

    14.18 MILES

    Guarding a picturesque bend of the River Eske, well-preserved 15th-century Donegal Castle is an imperious monument to Irish and English might. The castle…

  • A sheep on the cliffs at Malin Beg Beach.

    Malinbeg Beach

    16.01 MILES

    At Malinbeg you'll find this stunning, sheltered bay bitten out of low cliffs, with 60 steps descending to a gorgeous little sandy beach. It's 6km past…

  • Lissadell House

    Lissadell House

    29.8 MILES

    The imposing ancestral home of the Gore-Booth family is one of Sligo's top sights. Revolutionary nationalist and socialist Constance Goore-Booth (Countess…

  • Glebe House & Gallery

    Glebe House & Gallery

    26.22 MILES

    The English painter Derrick Hill bought this 1828 mansion in 1953, providing him with a mainland base close to his beloved Tory Island. Sumptuously…

View more attractions

Nearby Southwestern Donegal attractions

1. Glengesh Pass

4.06 MILES

On a narrow road from Glencolumbcille to Ardara, past remote mountain bogland, magnificent Glengesh Pass (Glean Géis; meaning 'Glen of the Swans'),…

2. Assarancagh Waterfall

4.07 MILES

These impressive falls are a worthwhile stop on the way to Maghera Strand. There's a small makeshift shrine to the left of the waterfall.

3. Dolmen Ecocentre

4.24 MILES

Learn about several local prehistoric sites, including the grand Kilclooney More Court Tomb, as well as a tortoise-like passage tomb a short walk up a…

4. Maghera Strand

4.44 MILES

This astonishing beach is a dream come true, especially if you are rewarded with a gorgeous sunset. Get here during lowish tide to explore the caves in…

5. Tramore Beach

4.67 MILES

Backed by sand dunes, this remote and beautiful beach is worth a detour. It's south of Kiltoorish; look for a right turn off the R261 just north of…

6. St Connell's Museum & Heritage Centre

5.72 MILES

Next to the courthouse, this informative little museum has a wealth of exhibits on local history over several floors and doubles as an info centre and…

7. Iniskeel Island

6.05 MILES

You can walk out to this tiny island at low tide from the sandy tip of the Blue Flag beach at Narin. St Connell, a cousin of St Colmcille (Columba),…