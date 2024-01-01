Ardara Heritage Centre

Set in the old town courthouse, this volunteer-run centre traces the story of Donegal tweed, from sheep shearing to dye production and weaving.
14.05 MILES
The Cliffs of Moher get more publicity, but the cliffs of Sliabh Liag are higher. In fact, these spectacular sea cliffs are among the highest in Europe,…
4.44 MILES
This astonishing beach is a dream come true, especially if you are rewarded with a gorgeous sunset. Get here during lowish tide to explore the caves in…
4.06 MILES
On a narrow road from Glencolumbcille to Ardara, past remote mountain bogland, magnificent Glengesh Pass (Glean Géis; meaning 'Glen of the Swans'),…
25.44 MILES
Curving, dune-backed, 3km-long Streedagh Strand occasionally sees parts of the Spanish Armada washing up on its shores from three wrecks offshore: La…
14.18 MILES
Guarding a picturesque bend of the River Eske, well-preserved 15th-century Donegal Castle is an imperious monument to Irish and English might. The castle…
16.01 MILES
At Malinbeg you'll find this stunning, sheltered bay bitten out of low cliffs, with 60 steps descending to a gorgeous little sandy beach. It's 6km past…
29.8 MILES
The imposing ancestral home of the Gore-Booth family is one of Sligo's top sights. Revolutionary nationalist and socialist Constance Goore-Booth (Countess…
26.22 MILES
The English painter Derrick Hill bought this 1828 mansion in 1953, providing him with a mainland base close to his beloved Tory Island. Sumptuously…
Nearby Southwestern Donegal attractions
4.06 MILES
4.07 MILES
These impressive falls are a worthwhile stop on the way to Maghera Strand. There's a small makeshift shrine to the left of the waterfall.
4.24 MILES
Learn about several local prehistoric sites, including the grand Kilclooney More Court Tomb, as well as a tortoise-like passage tomb a short walk up a…
4.44 MILES
4.67 MILES
Backed by sand dunes, this remote and beautiful beach is worth a detour. It's south of Kiltoorish; look for a right turn off the R261 just north of…
6. St Connell's Museum & Heritage Centre
5.72 MILES
Next to the courthouse, this informative little museum has a wealth of exhibits on local history over several floors and doubles as an info centre and…
6.05 MILES
You can walk out to this tiny island at low tide from the sandy tip of the Blue Flag beach at Narin. St Connell, a cousin of St Colmcille (Columba),…
8. Killybegs International Carpet Making & Fishing Centre
8.84 MILES
The former factory of Donegal Carpets provides a good overview of the town's history. The fun wheelhouse simulator lets you 'steer' a fishing trawler into…