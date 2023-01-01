Backed by sand dunes, this remote and beautiful beach is worth a detour. It's south of Kiltoorish; look for a right turn off the R261 just north of Kilcooney. There is space to park where the road ends at the start of the dunes, next to the entrance to Tramore beach caravan park.

In 1588 part of the Spanish Armada ran aground by lovely Tramore Beach. The survivors temporarily occupied O'Boyle's Island in Kiltoorish Lake, but then marched to Killybegs, where they set sail again in the Girona. The Girona met a similar fate that same year in Northern Ireland, with the loss of more than 1000 crew members.