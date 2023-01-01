Belleek Pottery Visitor Centre

The imposing Georgian-style building beside Belleek's main bridge houses the world-famous Belleek Pottery, founded in 1857. It has been producing fine Parian china ever since, and is especially noted for its delicate basketware; pieces are available to buy in the shop. You can see the pottery being made on guided tours of the factory floor, which run every half-hour from 9.30am to 12.15pm and 1.45pm to 4pm weekdays year-round (to 3pm on Fridays), plus summer weekends.

There's also a small museum, showroom and cafe.