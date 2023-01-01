Lough Melvin is famous for its salmon and trout fishing, and is home to two unusual trout species that are unique to the lough – the sonaghan, with its distinctive black spots, and the crimson-spotted gillaroo (if caught, gillaroo must be returned to the lake unharmed). You'll need a licence and a permit from Garrison Anglers (www.garrisonandloughmelvinanglersassoc.co.uk; permits £10 to £20 per day).

Lough Melvin is situated along the border with the Republic, on the B52 road from Belcoo to Belleek.