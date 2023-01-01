Lough Navar Forest Park

County Fermanagh

This forest park lies at the western end of Lower Lough Erne, where the Cliffs of Magho – a 250m-high and 9km-long limestone escarpment – rise above a fringe of bog, heath and native woodland on the southern shore. A 10km scenic drive leads to the Magho Viewpoint; there are plenty of good walking trails in the forest too.

The entrance is on the Glennasheevar road between Garrison and Derrygonnelly, 20km southeast of Belleek; follow signs for the 'Forest Scenic Drive'.

The panorama from the Magho clifftop is one of the finest in Ireland: it looks out over the shimmering expanse of lough and river to the Blue Stack Mountains, the sparkling waters of Donegal Bay and the sea cliffs of Sliabh Liag.

