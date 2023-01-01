Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum

This museum and barber shop (open for haircuts) displays the Johnston family's impressive collection of local railway memorabilia, from old station signs to timetables, uniforms, tickets and passes. There's a display case containing items frequently smuggled on Fermanagh's trains (which stopped running in 1957), and even a violin made by former station-master Thomas Moore, known for playing the instrument between arrivals and departures at Bundoran Junction in County Tyrone.