Just 3km south of Blacklion, within the Cuilcagh Mountain Park and traversed by the Cavan Way walking route, this other-worldly megalithic site was identified in the 1870s but farmed until the 1950s and only established as the Cavan Burren Park in 2014. Highlights include a promontory fort circa 500 BC and the Giant's Grave wedge tomb from 2500 BC. An unstaffed information shed has interpretive panels, but the hilly, wooded area is otherwise pristine and magical to explore.