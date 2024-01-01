Sheelin Antique Irish Lace Shop

County Fermanagh

This lace shop also houses a small collection of Irish lace dating from 1850 to 1900. Lace-making was an important cottage industry in the region both before and after the Famine – prior to WWI there were at least 10 lace schools in County Fermanagh. The shop is 6km south of Enniskillen in Bellanaleck.

