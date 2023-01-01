Ireland's first and last coal mine (1600s to 1990) is remembered at the Arigna Mining Experience, set in the hills above Lough Allen, 23km northeast of Boyle. The highlight is the 50-minute underground tour, which takes you 400m down to the coal face and includes a simulated mini-explosion. Tours are led by ex-miners who really bring home the gruelling working conditions and dangers. Wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes as it can be cold and muddy.

There's also an exhibition dedicated to the miners and the equipment they used; plus a short video.