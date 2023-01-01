King House Historic & Cultural Centre

Sinister-looking mannequins tell the turbulent history of the Connacht kings, the town of Boyle and the King family, including a grim tale of tenant eviction during the Famine. Kids can try on replica Irish cloaks, breeches and leather shoes, write with a quill and build a vaulted ceiling from specially designed blocks. One room is devoted to Hollywood star Maureen O'Sullivan (1911–98), who was born nearby on Main St. A worthwhile audio guide costs €1.

After the King family moved to Lough Key, this imposing Georgian mansion became a military barracks for the Connaught Rangers. It then was largely dormant for decades.

The mansion's courtyard is home to a large shop selling local crafts and a cafe, as well as a weekly farmers market.