Part of the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark, Cuilcagh Mountain Park was established to restore and preserve the blanket bog – one of Ireland’s biggest – on the slopes of Cuilcagh Mountain (666m). The Marble Arch Caves visitor centre has an information desk and maps; the mountain is accessed from a car park 300m west of the caves. A 2.5km stretch of boardwalk, constructed in 2015 to protect the bog, has proved popular with walkers climbing the mountain along the Legnabrocky Trail.