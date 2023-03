The neatly stacked piles of rocks here stretch some 50m along and sketch a shape similar to a lobster's claw. They outline what is one of Ireland's finest court tombs and enclose several burial chambers. The structure dates from around 4000 BC to 2500 BC, with chambers being added over time. Once in the unroofed oval court, smaller visitors can duck under the stone-shielded entrance to reach the site's core.

Creevykeel is 1.5km north of Cliffony on the N15.