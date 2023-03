The best way to walk around within the shadow of Benbulben is by visiting this area within Benbulben Forest. There are three trails: the looped longer walks take you along the northern slopes of the mountain, affording spectacular views. The longest is the Benbulben Loop, which is clearly signposted, 5.5km long and takes around two hours to complete. Each trail starts and ends in the car park. Download a map from the website.