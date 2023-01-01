Sliabh Liag Distillers

This artisan gin distillery produces An Dúlamán using a 500L hand-hammered copper still and five Donegal seaweeds that can only be harvested during a full moon, when the tides are right. Learn about the gin-making process on distillery tours, which end with a tasting. At research time plans were underway to move to a new whiskey and gin distillery in Ardara, complete with a poitín (illicit Irish whiskey) museum; check the website for the latest information.