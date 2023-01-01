Largy Viewpoint

Pull your car in here for excellent, serene and sublime views over the sea. It's west of Killybegs along the R263. On a clear day, you can see four counties – Donegal, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim. Sunsets from here are best from October to February. You can also frequently spy dolphins playing in the bay below Largy, while from November to February flocks of wild geese fly in from Iceland to winter in the field below.

Below the viewpoint there's a short walk down; when the tide is out you can reach a cave by the sea – there's a waterfall beyond the cave.