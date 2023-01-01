Glencolmcille Folk Village

A museum with a mission, this folk centre was established by the forward-thinking Father James McDyer in 1967 to freeze-frame traditional folklife for posterity. It's housed in a huddle of thatched white cottages recreated in 18th- and 19th-century style, with genuine period fittings. There's a small school and a shebeen (illicit drinking place).

It's 3km west of the village, by the beach.

Look out for the small stone sweat house, where the ill were cured by sweating illnesses out. Grab an information leaflet from the craft shop at the entrance.