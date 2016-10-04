Welcome to Glendalough
The substantial remains of this important monastic settlement are certainly impressive, but an added draw is the splendid setting: two dark and mysterious lakes tucked into a long, glacial valley fringed by forest. It is, despite its immense popularity, a deeply tranquil and spiritual place, and you will have little difficulty in understanding why those solitude-seeking monks came here in the first place.
Wicklow and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
The beautiful coastal drive from Dublin to Glendalough takes you past Dun Laoghaire Harbor, Dalkey and Killiney. These exclusive suburbs on the out reaches of Dublin are home to Ireland's rich and famous including U2's Bono, Enya and film director Neil Jordan. Then, driving through the Wicklow Mountains, you'll soon understand why this area is known as 'the Garden of Ireland’.You'll continue on to the green mountains of Wicklow County, where you'll stop for morning tea (additional cost) at Avoca Handweavers. The oldest wool mill in Ireland, Avoca Handweavers is a great place to shop for high-quality Irish crafts.The next stop on your Wicklow tour in Glendalough, in Wicklow Mountains National Park. Glendalough is renowned for its natural beauty and history, and is one of the most visited places in Ireland. At Glendalough, your guide will walk with you through the 6th-century monastic settlement. You'll learn about St Kevin, the founder of the ancient monastery, and hear stories relating to the ruins scattered about the site, including the famous Round Tower. There will also be time for a leisurely stroll through the woods to Upper Lake. Leaving the peace and serenity of Glendalough behind, you'll head off for a stop at a local pub for lunch (additional cost). Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere and good old-fashioned home cooking of a traditional Irish pub. Why not wash lunch down with a hearty pint of Guinness?After lunch you'll begin your return to Dublin, via Sally's Gap, where scenes from Braveheart were filmed in 1995. This scenic but desolate area of wild bogland offers a stunning contrast to the Wicklow Mountains.You'll arrive back in Dublin in the late afternoon, with drop-off either in Ballsbridge (D4) or at Trinity College.
Kilkenny City, Wicklow Park, and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
After setting off from central Dublin, your first stop on the Kilkenny City and Glendalough Day Trip will be the 12th century Kilkenny Castle - a beautiful Anglo-Norman castle that stands on the banks of the River Nore. You’ll have time to explore Kilkenny Castle’s beautiful gardens, before ambling into the city for lunch (available for an additional cost) and a stroll around its picturesque, cobbled streets. Kilkenny City has a rich heritage of cathedrals, Tudor houses and monasteries, and you'll gain a sense of its medieval history as you walk around. Before leaving the city, you'll see the St Francis Abbey Brewery, founded in the 12th century, where many Irish ales are still brewed today.In the afternoon, your tour will continue over the Wicklow Gap, an unspoiled mountain pass that winds through the magnificent Wicklow Mountains National Park. The route is a photographer’s dream, so be sure to have your camera ready to capture sights of this wild mountain range that dominates the County Wicklow countryside.Emerging from the west side of the Wicklow Gap, your day trip will reach the glacial valley of Glendalough - famous for its two beautiful lakes and monastic site, comprising the ruins of a medieval monastery and round tower. Reputedly founded by St Kevin, a hermit monk, the round tower was thought to have been created as a place of refuge for Irish monks in medieval times. You’ll have approximately 1.5 hours to explore this fascinating site at your leisure, before returning to Dublin.
Glendalough and Wicklow Mountains Day Trip from Dublin
Make your way to the prearranged meeting point in central Dublin on the day of your tour. Then, after meeting with your guide, hop aboard an air-conditioned coach and travel south toward County Wicklow, known as the Garden of Ireland.Gaze out of the windows as you travel through rural Ireland, taking in postcard-perfect views of rolling green countryside and the wild bogland and heather fields of Sally gap, where scenes from Braveheart were filmed. You’ll also learn about the legend and folklore that surrounds Glencree Valley.Stop at the picturesque Lough Tay, otherwise known as Guinness Lake, a small lake set in the Wicklow Mountains that resembles a pint of the black stuff. Then, perhaps recreate your very own P.S. I Love You moment at the bridge where Holly and Gerry kissed in the hit film.Continue on to Glendalough, nestled in Wicklow Mountains National Park. Renowned for its stunning natural beauty and history, the 6th-century monastic settlement is one of Ireland’s most visited spots. With up to two hours to spend here, stroll around the site’s scattered ruins, which include the famous Round Tower, and learn about St Kevin, the founder of the ancient monastery. If there’s time, you might wish to take a stroll through the woods to the pretty lower or upper lake.Then it’s on to Johnnie Fox’s Pub, located in the highest village in Ireland. Tuck into a hearty Irish lunch and maybe toast to a wonderful day with a measure of Irish whiskey (both at your own expense).With your appetite sated, return to Dublin, where your tour concludes with a drop-off in the city center.
Wicklow, Powerscourt and Glendalough Tour from Dublin
Enjoy a fun packed scenic day tour of County Wicklow, Powercsourt Gardens and Glendalough with a difference.After your 9:35am pick-up in Dublin, you will drive south on a scenic tour into Wicklow.You will arrive at Powerscourt Gardens at around 10:30am where you will have approximately 2 hours to explore (entry fee not included, approximately €6.50).After the Gardens you will have lunch in Enniskerry Village. This is a small Victorian Village, used as a filming location in “Leap Year” and “P.S. I Love You”. At 1:30pm the tour continues on through the Wicklow Mountains National Park, Glencree, Lough Tay, Guinness Estate, Sally’s Gap (“Brave Heart”) (with stops along the way) towards Glendalough.Ar around 3pm you will reach Glendalough and the 6th century Monastic site of St Kevin. You will have approximately 1.5 hours here to enjoy a walk or relax and take in the sights in this beautiful valley. At 4:30pm the tour will make its way back to Dublin on a different scenic route.
Wicklow Mountains, Avoca and Glendalough Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Connolly Station, you'll travel by train (snack bar onboard) to village of Rathdrum, incorporating a journey into the heart of County Wicklow. Taking a stunning scenic coastal route you'll pass the magnificent Killiney Bay, a must-see Irish beauty-spot framed by the Great Sugar Loaf Mountain, and the sriking Bray Head hill. From here, your train tour swings inland to the mountains of County Wicklow, where you'll experience the 'Garden of Ireland' at its best!On arrival at the village of Rathdrum, you'll join the coach for a journey through the Vale of Avoca. In the lovely village of Avoca (where the BBC series Ballykissangel was filmed) you can see famous Avoca wool-weavers at work and spend time at leisure.Continue to the ancient monastic settlement at stunning Glendalough before rejoining the train for the scenic return journey to Dublin Connolly Station, conveniently arriving in the late afternoon.
Dublin Shore Excursion: Dublin and Glendalough
Your guide will be waiting for you at the Dublin cruise terminal, ready for you to begin your marvelous journey. The tour begins by enjoying a drive through the garden of Ireland - Co. Wicklow. With its rolling hills, babbling brooks, and romantic glens one can easily understand how this landscape was a highlight and feature of both Hollywood blockbusters "P.S. I love you" and "Braveheart". From here, it is onward to Glendalough, made famous by St. Kevin's monastery, which dates back to the 6th century. The monastic site has Ireland's finest example of a round tower and you can even try and touch your hands around St. Kevin's cross. Legend has it that if successful, you will be married within a year. As you return from Glendalough to the city you will pass by some of Wicklow's finest mountains where you will have a chance to sample magnificent lakes and rolling turf hills, commonly used as a source of energy in historic Ireland. After lunch (own expense), or a refreshment stop if your departure has been later, you will be inspired by the sites of Dublin's fair city. Highlights of Dublin include O'Connell Street, the Ha'Penny bridge, the Temple Bar, Molly Malone statue, St. Patrick's Cathedral, Christchurch Cathedral, Trinity College, and of course time to enjoy some shopping on Grafton Street - home to all the finest traditional luxury stores. If your ship is departing slightly earlier, the schedule will be adjusted as necessary and get you back in ample time for departure.