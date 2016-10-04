Glendalough and Wicklow Mountains Day Trip from Dublin

Make your way to the prearranged meeting point in central Dublin on the day of your tour. Then, after meeting with your guide, hop aboard an air-conditioned coach and travel south toward County Wicklow, known as the Garden of Ireland.Gaze out of the windows as you travel through rural Ireland, taking in postcard-perfect views of rolling green countryside and the wild bogland and heather fields of Sally gap, where scenes from Braveheart were filmed. You’ll also learn about the legend and folklore that surrounds Glencree Valley.Stop at the picturesque Lough Tay, otherwise known as Guinness Lake, a small lake set in the Wicklow Mountains that resembles a pint of the black stuff. Then, perhaps recreate your very own P.S. I Love You moment at the bridge where Holly and Gerry kissed in the hit film.Continue on to Glendalough, nestled in Wicklow Mountains National Park. Renowned for its stunning natural beauty and history, the 6th-century monastic settlement is one of Ireland’s most visited spots. With up to two hours to spend here, stroll around the site’s scattered ruins, which include the famous Round Tower, and learn about St Kevin, the founder of the ancient monastery. If there’s time, you might wish to take a stroll through the woods to the pretty lower or upper lake.Then it’s on to Johnnie Fox’s Pub, located in the highest village in Ireland. Tuck into a hearty Irish lunch and maybe toast to a wonderful day with a measure of Irish whiskey (both at your own expense).With your appetite sated, return to Dublin, where your tour concludes with a drop-off in the city center.