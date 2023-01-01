Glendalough's trademark is St Kevin's Kitchen or Church, at the southern edge of the monastic site. This compact structure, with a miniature round-tower-like belfry, protruding sacristy and steep stone roof, is a masterpiece. It was never a kitchen, instead getting its name because its belfry resembles a kitchen chimney. The oldest parts of the building date from the 11th century – the structure has been remodelled since; but it's still a classic early Irish church.