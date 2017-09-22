Welcome to Cork City
The compact city centre is set on an island in the River Lee, surrounded by waterways and packed with grand Georgian avenues, cramped 17th-century alleys, modern masterpieces such as the opera house, and narrow streets crammed with pubs, shops, cafes and restaurants, fed by arguably the best foodie scene in the country.
Blarney Castle and Cork Day Trip from Dublin
Leaving the city of Dublin behind, you'll set off on board a luxury, air-conditioned coach and watch the landscape change from Dublin's urban cityscape to the rolling, green hills that typify the Irish countryside. Your day trip will drive through several areas of interest, including the Galtee Mountains and the Curragh in County Kildare, which is home to Ireland's National Stud Farm and is famous as a sporting region. Passing south through County Tipperary, your tour will reach Blarney Castle by late morning. This beautiful medieval castle is home to one of Ireland's best loved treasures - the fascinating Blarney Stone, which sits at the top of the castle's tower. According to legend, kissing the stone bestows the kisser with the "gift of the gab," or talent for eloquence that the Irish famously possess. From Blarney Castle, your tour will continue on to Cork City, where you will have approximately two hours at leisure for independent sightseeing. Enjoy lunch at the English Market (available for an extra cost) or perhaps visit the triple-spired St Finn Bar's Cathedral. Your guide will be happy to provide recommendations of further things to do in Ireland's third-largest city. From March 18th this tour will no longer visit Cork. We will visit the Medieval Cahair Castle. Cahair Castle was once the stronghold of the powerful Butler family, the castle retains its impressive keep, tower and much of its original defensive structure. It is one of Ireland's largest and best preserved castles On leaving Cork, you'll head up to the Rock of Cashel back up in County Tipperary. This imposing Celtic Cathedral towers above the town of Cashel from a limestone mound, approximately 200 feet (61 meters) high. Highlights at the Rock of Cashel include the Hall of Vicars and Cormac's Chapel, home to the oldest Romanesque wall painting in Ireland. Explore these historical sites with your guide, before heading back to Dublin to arrive in the early evening.
Cork, Kinsale, Blarney Castle, Cobh Tour with Harbor Pickup
Your driver will collect you from your ship at 8am or as soon as your ship docks if your ship is scheduled for disembarkation later than 8:00am. The tour begins with a visit to the famous Blarney Castle, where you visit the castle and gardens. Explore the castle grounds, kiss the stone and enjoy the breathtaking view from the top. From Blarney, you will experience a panoramic drive through Cork City where you can see some of the city’s highlights such as: St. Finbarre’s Cathedral, Shandon Bells, English Historic Market and the Lee River. After your spectacular tour of Cork city, you will experience a drive through the wonderful Cork countryside. Enjoy typical views of the rolling fields of West Cork and also a stop overlooking picturesque Kinsale Harbour and its 2 forts - Charles Fort and James Fort. The afternoon will bring you on a scenic drive towards Kinsale, a charming town famous as Ireland’s gourmet capital. This enchanting harbor town consists of beautiful streets, fine restaurants, excellent pubs and plenty more for you to see. Before returning to port, you will enjoy a quick overview of Cobh, famous for being the last departure point of Titanic. You will visit St. Coleman’s Cathedral where many Irish immigrants stopped before heading into an uncertain future during those troubled times.
Blarney Castle Day Tour from Dublin including Blarney Stone
Depart Dublin We depart Dublin @ 08:00, driving through the midlands down to Blarney, in the beautiful County Cork. We will pass through the Golden Vale, the most fertile lands in all of Europe with green fields as far as the eye can see. We get great panoramic views of the Galtee mountains, as we pass through County Tipperary down to the southern County Cork. Rock of Cashel Our first stop will be the world famous Rock of Cashel in Co. Tipperary. One of Ireland's most evocative sites, you can stroll in the footsteps of St. Patrick flanked by ruins, Celtic crosses and round towers. Feel the soul of Ireland. The Rock of Cashel was the traditional seat of the Kings of Munster until they donated the complex to the Catholic Church almost 1,000 years ago for use as a cathedral. One of the best examples of medieval architecture anywhere in Europe. Your entrance fee (EUR 7.00) is included in the price of this tour. Cork City Enjoy one hour and thirty minutes at leisure in Cork city, Ireland's southern capital. Highlights include the gourmet English Markets (1788) with a large selection of food stalls representing the best of local produce. Queen Elizabeth II of England thoroughly enjoyed meeting local artisans here on her State Visit in 2011! Also known as the “Rebel City” for its fierce resistance during the War of Independence, Cork has a vibrant Irish atmosphere. Perhaps sample a pint of Murphy's Irish Stout or pick up a bottle of Paddy Flaherty Irish Whiskey. Blarney Castle Famed in song and story, the Irish are famous for the “Blarney”. Kiss the Blarney Stone and you too will receive this “gift of the gab” - 7 years of eloquent speech. Situated on the battlements of Blarney Castle you will have to bend over backwards to kiss the stone! You have time to enjoy a stroll around the fabulous gardens of the Blarney Estate or maybe enjoy the beautiful Lake Walk. We also visit the Witches Cave in the castle grounds before having plenty of time to indulge in the tax free shopping haven of the Blarney Woollen Mills and craft shop. Your entrance fee (EUR 13.00) is included in the price of this tour. Departure Tour ends in Dublin approx. 20:00 in time for evening entertainment.
Luxury Shore Excursion: Cork Day Trip from Cobh including Kinsale and Blarney Castle
Full-Day Kinsale and West Cork Tour
09.30am Depart Cork We depart from cork at 09.30am. Meet your guide at Bridge Street Tourist Office, which is in the heart of Cork City next to St Patrick's Bridge and St Patrick's Quay! Charles Fort We will spend approximately 1 hour at Charles Fort. YOUR ADMISSION IS INCLUDED! Charles Fort is a classic example of a late 17th century star-shaped fort. As one of the largest military installations in the country, Charles Fort has been associated with some well known events in Irish history. From the Fort you will also enjoy spectacular panoramic views of Kinsale Harbour and the West Cork coast. Kinsale We make our way to Kinsale where you will enjoy 1.5 hours free-time! Kinsale is known as one of the prettiest towns in Ireland. Nestling in the shelter of Kinsale Harbour this town is truly a joy to explore. Walk the medieval lane ways and visit some of the historic buildings. There is a great selection of small shops, and if you are hungry a wide choice of lunch options. Kinsale is well known as the gourmet capital of Ireland, so you have an opportunity at this lunch stop to taste many local dishes along with a vast array of seafood plates. Timoleague Abbey Situated in the most colorful town of Timoleague with its array of multi-colored houses we stop to explore the 13th century Timoleague Abbey founded by Darthmount McCormick McCarthy king of Desmond. It will introduce us to how Christian Communicty existed in the early ages. Garret's town/Old Head of Kinsale Once again we take a coastal drive via Garret's town beach and the old head of Kinsale, off which the Lusitania was sunk in 1915. Enjoy dramatic views as we enjoy part of the famous Wild Atlantic Way drive! Return To Cork We make our way back to Cork City, arriving at 17.00 approx after a great day inspired by the beauty of West Cork.
Kilkenny and Cashel Day Trip from Cork
Depart Cork At 9:30am meet your guide at Bridge Street Tourist Office. This office is located near St Patrick's Bridge and St Patrick's Quay in the heart of Cork city! Rock of Cashel The Rock of Cashel is famed as the seat of the high kings of Munster and the clan of McCarthy. Recently visited by Queen Elizabeth on her trip to Ireland, it is here at the Rock of Cashel that St. Patrick baptized the last king of Munster and converted many of the pagans to Christianity. Sitting on top of a hill, the Rock of Cashel is truly spectacular and can be seen from afar as once approaches the metropolis of Cashel. Kilkenny Arrive in Kilkenny, once the medieval capital of Ireland back in the 11th century. Situated on the banks of the river Nore, enjoy the picturesque windy and cobblestone streets. Explore the gardens of the famed Norman Castle dating back to the 1100s. Consider going inside and taking a tour of its palatial interior for a small optional fee. You have plenty of time to wander the streets and visit the Black Abbey or possibly see the Cathedral of Saint Canice with its magnificent round tower. With our guaranteed 2hrs stop you shall also have plenty of time for relaxed lunch and maybe try a pint of Kilkenny in Kilkenny. This a magnificent city to enjoy and savor and shall be a highlight of your visit to Ireland. Scenic coastal drive to Cork On our way back to Cork we drive along the coastal route passing through beautiful villages on the South-East and and the seaside town of Youghal. It was here that Sir Walter Rally introduced potato to Ireland in the 1500s, ironically this introduction was to prove detrimental 300 years later in the event of Great Potato Famine. Along the way we pass through some of Ireland's best known cheese making areas in Kilmeaden. Return To Cork We aim to arrive back in Cork at 5.30pm approx after a great day tour inspired by the beauty of Rock of Cashel, Kilkenny and our South coast.