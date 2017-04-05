Welcome to Limerick City
Limerick straddles the tidal reaches of Ireland's longest river, the Shannon, where it swings west to join the Shannon Estuary. Following the city's tough past, as narrated in Frank McCourt's Angela's Ashes, its medieval and Georgian architecture received a glitzy makeover during the Celtic Tiger era, but the economic downturn hit hard.
The city is recovering rapidly, however. Limerick was chosen as the country's first-ever Irish City of Culture in 2014, and the subsequent investment saw a rejuvenated waterfront complete with stylish boardwalk. There's a recently renovated castle, a lively art gallery and a fast-developing foodie scene to complement its many traditional pubs, as well as locals who go out of their way to welcome you.
Blarney Castle, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher 3-Day Rail Tour
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and coach to the famous Blarney Castle. There'll be time here for you to kiss the famous stone, and enjoy some free time for shopping and lunch (own expense) in the village of Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour.You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center is located in the beautifully restored Victorian railway station and transatlantic terminal. This was the embarkation point for generations of Irish emigrants from famine times to recent years.Transferring back to Cork station, you'll catch the train to Killarney to stay in comfortable bed and breakfast accommodation (with en-suite facilities). Your evening in Killarney is free.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After spending another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. Next you'll visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay, before returning to Dublin.
Cliffs of Moher Day Trip from Cork Including Bunratty Castle
7.30am Check In At Cork Bridge St Tourism Office Depart Cork and enjoy a scenic drive across the beautiful golden vale of Cork, to historic Limerick city. This city is the setting for blockbuster novel and movie Angela's Ashes, and is also the home of the Munster rugby team. View King John's Castle and River Shannon before continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. These cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way, have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. The Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. Stroll through this rugged surface and understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Photo stop at Bunratty Castle Stop at Bunratty Castle, for a photo stop and a chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman knights, Gaelic warriors, and jousting chieftains at this hallowed spot. Return to Cork Leave Bunratty Castle for a pleasant drive back to Cork, passing through the rolling hills of the "Golden Vale". Arrive in Cork approx 6 pm inspired and mesmerized by a great day on the Wild Atlantic Way.
4-Day Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher, Galway from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Cork and then travel by coach to the famous Blarney Castle. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center tells the story of Ireland's emigrants to the New World.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula, flanked by Dingle Bay. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery is not to be missed, and includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.After another night in Killarney, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, visiting Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, it's time to return to Galway to catch your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.
Cliffs of Moher Full-Day Tour from Limerick
09:30 AM DAILY Depart Limerick Tourist Office Leave historic Limerick City, and en-route, view King Johns Castle and the river Shannon. Continue via County Clare to the west coast of Ireland. Cliffs Of Moher Spend 1.5 hours at the Cliffs of Moher - one of the world's greatest natural attractions. The cliffs stand 1/3 the size of the Empire State Building and have large populations of puffins and gannets. You can enjoy a hike or a relaxed walk, while gazing in amazement at this geological and natural beauty. The Cliffs of Moher also have shops and restaurants, anything from snacks and souvenirs available in plenty. Visitor charges at the Cliffs are included in the tour price saving you €6. You will also receive a complimentary ticket to the award winning Atlantic Edge exhibition that examines all aspects of the mighty Cliffs of Moher. Doolin Depart from the Cliffs of Moher for a stop in Doolin, a lovely village where you may wish to enjoy a traditional Irish pub lunch (optional), maybe a seafood chowder with a pint of the local Doolineer pint (optional). On the way we will have superb views of the Atlantic coast and the Aran Islands. Burren Depart Doolin and visit one of the most unusual limestone surfaces anywhere - the Burren, a lunar landscape dating back 300 million years with unique features such as underground lakes and waterfalls. If it's the right season you may see one of the 26 different types of orchids that grow here right on beautiful Galway Bay. As you stroll through this rugged surface you'll understand how Neil Armstrong felt when he set foot on the moon in August 1969. The tour continues with a coastal drive along Galway Bay. Bunratty Castle - photo stop Stop at Bunratty Castle, for the chance to grab a coffee and refresh yourself. You can easily imagine Norman Knights, Gaelic warriors and Jousting Chieftains at this hallowed spot. The Fond Farewell Leave Bunratty Castle for the short return drive to Limerick. The tour finishes at 5pm approx. (Passengers from.UL please note that due to traffic conditions you will be dropped off in the city center)
Cork, Ring of Kerry, Cliffs of Moher Rail Tour from Dublin
On day one, you'll kiss the famous Blarney Stone and enjoy some free time in Blarney before returning to Cork for a short city tour. You'll then transfer to Cobh, where the Queenstown Story Heritage Center retraces the steps of the 2.5 million who emigrated from Ireland.Next day, you'll take the lovely Ring of Kerry coastal drive around the Iveragh Peninsula. The stunning mountain and coastal scenery here includes the famous Lakes of Killarney.On day three, you'll visit the Dingle Peninsula, made famous as the location for the movie Ryan's Daughter. You'll enjoy a loop drive of the spectacular Slea Head Peninsula and stop in the picturesque town of Dingle.Next day, you'll tour Limerick City before continuing to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park. You'll also enjoy a pub lunch in Doolin before visiting the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay.
2-Day Cliffs of Moher, Connemara and Galway Bay Rail Tour from Dublin
Departing from Dublin Heuston Station, you'll catch the train to Limerick (breakfast available onboard). After a short tour of Limerick City you'll continue on to Bunratty Castle and Folk Park.After a pub lunch in the village of Doolin, it's time to visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher, Black Head, the Burren and Galway Bay. You'll spend the night in the heart of Galway City at a three-star hotel.After starting the day with a full Irish breakfast, you'll head into magnificent Connemara, where John Ford filmed The Quiet Man with John Wayne in 1951. During the day you'll visit Clifden, Kylemore Abbey (reduced admission rate), Leenane and Killary Harbor (Ireland's only fjord) or Roundstone, the Coral Beach and the Sky Road.After admiring the wild Atlantic coastline, you will return to Galway for your train to Dublin Heuston, arriving at 8:50pm.