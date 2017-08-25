Welcome to County Antrim
Giant’s Causeway Tour from Belfast
Leave central Belfast in the morning and head to the first stop is Carrickfergus Castle -- a striking Norman castle that’s said to be one of the best preserved in Northern Ireland. Enjoy a photo stop here, and hear from your guide how it was built in the 12th century to guard the approach to Belfast Lough. Head northeast along the Antrim Coast by luxury coach. To the famous Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, an exhilarating crossing that connects the mainland to Carrick-a-Rede Island. Feeling brave? Take a walk across it (own expense) and try hard not to look down at the 100-foot (30-meter) drop! If you prefer to keep your feet firmly on dry land, your guide will point you in the right direction for a bracing walk along the magnificent headland.Hop back on board your bus and continue to the Old Bushmills Distillery, where the famous Bushmills Irish whiskey is produced. After lunch in the distillery’s bar (own expense), browse tempting wares in the gift shop and then head off to see the incredible Giant’s Causeway!As Northern Ireland’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Giant’s Causeway is sure to impress! The fascinating natural wonder consists of hexagonal rock columns that somehow fit together like a baffling puzzle. Climb the ancient stones that line the coastline, and hear the myths surrounding their appearance from a professional National Trust guide. A popular tale is that the rocks were created as giant stepping stones for the fabled Irish giant Finn Mac Cool, so that he could cross the sea to Scotland.After enjoying Giant’s Causeway, board your coach and travel south, stopping to admire the ancient ruins of Dunluce Castle, a once-important medieval stronghold. After a short walk around, return to central Belfast where your tour ends.
'Game of Thrones' and Giant's Causeway Day Tour from Belfast
Hop aboard your coach at your central Belfast hotel, and travel along the scenic Causeway Coastal Route. As you travel north, your guide will talk to you about the popular Game of Thrones TV series, adapted from George Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Stop in the town of Cushendun and walk to the caves where Melisandre of Asshai gave birth to her ‘shadow baby’ who went on to slay Renly Baratheon. Hear tales of the power struggles, battles and trysts between the noble families of Westeros, and learn all about the exploits of King Joffrey Baratheon.Travel by coach to Ballycastle to see where Varys was born as a slave in the Free Cities, and after stretching your legs on a stroll, travel to the Dark Hedges road. With its natural archway of intertwined trees, the road is one of Northern Ireland’s most photographed locations and the place where Arya Stark dressed as a boy to escape from King’s Landing. Pose for pictures, and then continue your journey north.The next destination is larrybane Quarry right next to the famous Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge – an iconic crossing that connects the mainland to Carrick-a-Rede Island. While not used in Game of Thrones, the bridge is framed by magnificent headland that provided a backdrop for several scenes. After a quick photo stop, continue to the fishing village of Ballintoy for lunch (own expense), and then travel to the UNESCO-listed Giant’s Causeway,While the location hasn’t been used in Game of Thrones, the site is the Causeway Coast’s showpiece, and it’s well worth visiting while in the area. Walk around admiring the hexagonal rock columns and gaze out at the crashing waves along the dramatic coastline.Board your coach and travel back to Belfast, your tour then finishes in the early evening in the center of Belfast.
Titanic Belfast Admission Ticket with SS Nomadic Access
Head inside Titanic Belfast with your entrance ticket and explore the exciting attraction at your own pace, browsing the extensive exhibitions that comprise the Titanic Visitor Experience. The impressive structure stands on the very ground where the famous Titanic ship was built over a century ago. Walk through the Titanic Belfast's giant atrium and gaze around at the four hull-shaped wings that house the Titanic Visitor Experience. Head inside the exhibition and explore nine large galleries with state-of-the-art interactive discovery zones that tell the fateful story of the Titanic, from her launch, maiden voyage and subsequent place in history. Besides gleaming details about the fascinating ship, learn how Belfast was a boomtown at the turn of the century. See exhibits about Harland and Wolff, the shipping supremos who built the Titanic along with other great vessels of her time.Walk through a reconstruction of the original shipyard and slipways, and have a go on the impressive Shipyard Ride -- an attraction that uses special effects and animations to recreate shipbuilding in the early 1900s. At the end of the Titanic Visitor Experience is the Ocean Exploration Centre, another fascinating interactive exhibition that focuses on oceanography and marine research. Browse the audiovisual presentations and learn how oceans and seabeds behave. How long you spend inside Titanic Belfast is up to you -- many visitors find two hours sufficient to see all the exhibitions. If you are hungry or want a drink, head to the on-site Bistro 41 or Gallery Café. Food and drinks are payable at your own expense.
City Sightseeing Belfast Hop On Hop Off Tour
A city with an infamous history, Belfast has become a lively, friendly and welcoming place, with a rich history and culture. Customers can choose whether to hop-on and hop-off at any of the 23 tour stops with our flexible bus ticket, or, stay on the tour for the full duration which takes approximately 90 minutes! Hop-on at Stop 1, Castle Place, to start your Belfast bus tour from the very beginning. On our open-top double-decker bus, passengers will be able to admire the wonderful views from the get go, as the bus approaches the Albert Memorial Clock. The Clock, located in Queen’s Square, is one of Belfast’s’ most famous landmarks since it’s completion in 1869. Another of Belfast’s most famous attractions is the Titanic Quarter. It is the largest Titanic visitor attraction in the world and won the ‘World’s Leading Tourist Attraction’ in 2014. Hop-off here to explore the many galleries dedicated to the sinking of the famous ship and a detailed overview of how it sank. One of the most amazing activities to do here is to walk the deck of the museum’s reconstruction of the ship! Belfast also holds the record for the world’s largest indoor market – hop-off at Stop 10 to explore St George’s Market. To see more of Belfast’s historic side, hop-off at the Shankill Memorial Park at Stop 21 to honour those who died in the Shankill Bombings in 1993. The Cathedral Quarter is another wonderful place to explore the city’s history and beautiful architectures, as well as the Northern Ireland War Memorial. The tour stops along the route are as follows: Castle Place Customs House Odyssey Arena (SSE) Titanic Belfast HMS Caroline Parliament Buildings Belmont Road Hollywood Road Lower Newtownards Road St. George’s Market May Street Great Victoria Street Dublin Road Shaftsbury Square Queen’s University Eglantine Avenue Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich (Café and Tourist Information) Falls Memorial Garden International Wall Murals Spectrum Tourist Information Centre Shankill Memorial Garden Crumlin Road Donegal Street-Cathedral Quarter and St. Anne’s Cathedral Passengers can hop on and hop off at any of these 23 tour stops. Don't forget, as you travel on our City Sightseeing bus to take full advantage of our brilliant audio commentary, available in English, Spanish, German, Italian, French and Chinese.
Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Belfast
Cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge for free when it is open! Other Belfast companies will charge you extra on the day for that! Your tour is designed to visit as many sights as possible in one day, so you'll have chance to stop along the way to admire the Dark Hedges, a key filming location for hit TV series Game of Thrones, for 10 - 15 minutes. The trees were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their Gracehill Manor. It is now very well known to amateur photographers. You will then get to enjoy a quick visit to the striking ruins of Dunluce Castle, one of the most beautiful castle ruins in Northern Ireland, before continuing to the Giant's Causeway. This is a 5-min photo stop. Next, enjoy around 1.5 hours to marvel at the spectacular landscapes at the Giant's Causeway, made up of some 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, formed by ancient volcanic eruptions. It has often been described as the 8th wonder of the world. You will see why once you have visited the place. This is one of the world's greatest natural attractions. Continue along the coast to the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, a 66-foot (20-meter) long bridge that crosses the Atlantic Ocean, linking the mainland to the Carrick-a-rede Island. You'll have around 1 hour and 20 minutes to explore, which is plenty of time to brave the bridge crossing or hike along the coast, enjoying views of nearby Sheep Island and the Mull of Kintyre. When the weather is nice and the bridge is open, you will get to cross the Rope Bridge without paying anything extra. We will be driving along the famous coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle where you will enjoy a fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island and maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. Make a final stop in Cushendun, the closest point between Ireland and Scotland with amazing views of Scotland on a clear day, then drive back to Belfast over the Glens of Antrim, taking in dramatic views along the Antrim Coast. Your tour ends back in central Belfast around 5pm - 6pm. Please note: Bringing a packed lunch is advised in order to maximise time on the tour.
Belfast Mural Tour
This is a personal guided tour around the famous Belfast murals. Painted by ex-prisoners from both sides of the community, these murals tell individual stories of conflict, community strife, civil rights and unrest, stories of inspiration, prison protests and much more. Your guide, using local knowledge, will relate stories to you in an understand format, using photographs/video from the 1960s onward depicting the neighborhoods you will visit. You can almost feel the atmosphere as you stand at the exact spots these events took place on over fifty years later in the present.