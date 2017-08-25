Giant's Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge Tour from Belfast

Cross the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge for free when it is open! Other Belfast companies will charge you extra on the day for that! Your tour is designed to visit as many sights as possible in one day, so you'll have chance to stop along the way to admire the Dark Hedges, a key filming location for hit TV series Game of Thrones, for 10 - 15 minutes. The trees were planted 270 years ago by the Stuart family as a driveway to their Gracehill Manor. It is now very well known to amateur photographers. You will then get to enjoy a quick visit to the striking ruins of Dunluce Castle, one of the most beautiful castle ruins in Northern Ireland, before continuing to the Giant's Causeway. This is a 5-min photo stop. Next, enjoy around 1.5 hours to marvel at the spectacular landscapes at the Giant's Causeway, made up of some 40,000 interlocking basalt columns, formed by ancient volcanic eruptions. It has often been described as the 8th wonder of the world. You will see why once you have visited the place. This is one of the world's greatest natural attractions. Continue along the coast to the Carrick-a-rede rope bridge, a 66-foot (20-meter) long bridge that crosses the Atlantic Ocean, linking the mainland to the Carrick-a-rede Island. You'll have around 1 hour and 20 minutes to explore, which is plenty of time to brave the bridge crossing or hike along the coast, enjoying views of nearby Sheep Island and the Mull of Kintyre. When the weather is nice and the bridge is open, you will get to cross the Rope Bridge without paying anything extra. We will be driving along the famous coastal route and go through beautiful coastal towns like Ballycastle where you will enjoy a fantastic view of islands just off the coast like Sheep Island, Rathlin Island and maybe even a glimpse of Scotland. Make a final stop in Cushendun, the closest point between Ireland and Scotland with amazing views of Scotland on a clear day, then drive back to Belfast over the Glens of Antrim, taking in dramatic views along the Antrim Coast. Your tour ends back in central Belfast around 5pm - 6pm. Please note: Bringing a packed lunch is advised in order to maximise time on the tour.