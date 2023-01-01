Hilden Brewery

Ireland's oldest independent brewing company, dating from 1981, produces superior brews including caramel-malt Twisted Hop, Buck's Head double IPA, Barney's Brew wheat beer with coriander and golden Belfast Blonde pale ale. Tours lasting 45 minutes show you how they're made and include a tasting. In mid-August, Hilden hosts a two-day beer festival. Take the train from Belfast's Great Victoria St station to Hilden station, from where it's a 300m walk.

The brewery has its own restaurant, the Tap Room, serving dishes such as soup with Hilden Stout wheaten bread and Belfast Blonde–battered haddock.