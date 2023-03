A late-Georgian mansion on the grounds of former private estate Barnett Demesne, Malone House is now used mainly for weddings and conferences, with art exhibitions staged in the Higgin Gallery. The surrounding gardens are planted with azaleas and rhododendrons, with paths leading down to the Lagan Towpath. There's also a restaurant and bar here.

The house is 5km south of the centre; take bus 8A or 8B to Malone Hill Park.