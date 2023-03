Bobby Sands, the Republican prisoner who died in the 1981 hunger strike, is buried at Milltown Cemetery. You'll see lots of green Hs attached to lamp posts (in memory of the H-blocks at the Maze prison where the hunger strikers were incarcerated); at Hugo St, opposite the City Cemetery, there's a large mural entitled St James's Support the Hunger Strikers.

There's a bus stop across the road from the Milltown Cemetery entrance.