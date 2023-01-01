Eileen Hickey Irish Republican History Museum

Belfast

Named for the late Republican activist who envisaged the museum, the collection here contains artefacts, newspaper articles, photos and archives relating to the Republican struggle from 1798 to the Troubles; museum staff are happy to explain the exhibits. There is also a replica of a cell at the Armagh Gaol, where Hickey was incarcerated, and a display of handicrafts including intricate model caravans made by Republican prisoners.

The museum is in the former social club at the Conway Mill complex.

