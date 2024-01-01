Conway Mill is a restored 19th-century flax mill that now houses artists' studios and work spaces for local enterprises. It also contains the Eileen Hickey Irish Republican History Museum, a collection of artefacts, newspaper articles, photos and archives relating to the Republican struggle from 1798 to the Troubles.
