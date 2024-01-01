Lord Kelvin Statue

Just inside the Stranmillis Rd gate of Belfast's Botanic Gardens is a statue of Belfast-born William Thomson – Lord Kelvin – who helped lay the foundation of modern physics and who invented the Kelvin scale, which measures temperatures from absolute zero (-273°C or 0°K).
