Sir Thomas & Lady Dixon Park

Rolling meadows, woodland, riverside fields and formal gardens make up this beautiful park, along with a walled garden, a Japanese-style garden, a children’s playground and a cafe. Its highlight is the spectacular Rose Garden, which contains more than 45,000 flowers, tracing the development of the rose from early shrub roses to modern hybrids. The roses are in bloom from mid-July, when Rose Week offers rose competitions, music, plant and craft stalls, gardening workshops and kids activities.