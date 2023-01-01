Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum

The history of Lisburn's once prosperous linen industry is celebrated at this interesting museum, inside the 17th-century Market House. The 'Flax to Fabric' exhibition has plenty of audiovisual and hands-on exhibits, and outlines the history of the linen industry in the 18th and 19th centuries – on the eve of WWI, Ulster was the largest linen-producing region in the world, employing some 75,000 people. You can watch weavers working on Jacquard looms and try your hand at spinning flax.