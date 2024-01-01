St Malachy's Parish Church

County Down

LoginSave

Overlooking Hillsborough village is St Malachy's, a splendid 18th-century church, with twin towers at the ends of the transepts and a tall spire at the western end. A tree-lined avenue leads to the church from a statue of Arthur Hill, fourth Marquess of Downshire, at the bottom of Main St.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEB 9, 2014: The Titanic visitor attraction and a monument in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Opened in 2012, this is the Titanic sign in front of the entrance.

    Titanic Belfast

    12.25 MILES

    The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    11.14 MILES

    Belfast's classical Renaissance-style City Hall was built in fine, white Portland stone in 1906. Highlights of the free, 45-minute guided tour include the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 94834751 -

    Ulster Museum

    10.2 MILES

    You could spend hours browsing this state-of-the-art museum, but if you're pressed for time don't miss the Armada Room, with artefacts retrieved from the…

  • Interior of the Crown Liquor Saloon bar area which features ornate glass, tile and wooden decoration and furnishings, Belfast.

    Crown Liquor Saloon

    10.93 MILES

    There are not many historical monuments that you can enjoy while savouring a pint of Guinness, but the National Trust's Crown Liquor Saloon is one of them…

  • Downtown Belfast from Cave Hill, Northern Ireland

    Cave Hill Country Park

    13.91 MILES

    The view from the summit of Cave Hill (368m) takes in the whole sprawl of the city, the docks, Belfast Lough and the Mourne Mountains – on a clear day you…

  • 500px Photo ID: 122593437 - Palm House in the Belfast Botanic Gardens

    Botanic Gardens

    10.26 MILES

    The showpiece of Belfast's green oasis is Charles Lanyon's beautiful Palm House, built in 1839 and completed in 1852, with its birdcage dome, a…

  • BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - APRIL 23: The Crumlin Road Gaol 23 April, 2017 at Belfast. The Crum was one of the most secure prison in Belfast until 1996, when it was closed.

    Crumlin Road Gaol

    11.63 MILES

    Guided tours of Belfast's notorious Crumlin Road Gaol take you from the tunnel beneath Crumlin Rd, built in 1850 to convey prisoners from the courthouse…

  • Mount Stewart

    Mount Stewart

    20.27 MILES

    The magnificent 18th-century Mount Stewart is one of Northern Ireland’s grandest stately homes. Entertaining tours tell the story of the house and its…

View more attractions

Nearby County Down attractions

1. Hillsborough Fort

0.11 MILES

Built as an artillery fort by Colonel Hill in 1650 (William of Orange stayed here on his way to the Boyne in 1690), Hillsborough Fort was remodelled as a…

2. Hillsborough Courthouse

0.15 MILES

Dating from 1765, this fine old Georgian market house was used as a courthouse from 1810 until 1986. It now contains a few displays describing the working…

3. Hillsborough Castle

0.2 MILES

The British monarch's official Northern Ireland residence is this rambling, late-Georgian mansion, which was built in 1797 for Wills Hill, the first…

4. Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum

3.75 MILES

The history of Lisburn's once prosperous linen industry is celebrated at this interesting museum, inside the 17th-century Market House. The 'Flax to…

5. Hilden Brewery

4.64 MILES

Ireland's oldest independent brewing company, dating from 1981, produces superior brews including caramel-malt Twisted Hop, Buck's Head double IPA, Barney…

6. Sir Thomas & Lady Dixon Park

6.7 MILES

Rolling meadows, woodland, riverside fields and formal gardens make up this beautiful park, along with a walled garden, a Japanese-style garden, a…

7. Giant's Ring

7.56 MILES

This huge prehistoric earthwork, nearly 200m in diameter, is a circular neolithic ritual complex with a dolmen (known as the Druid's Altar) in the centre…

8. Malone House

8.03 MILES

A late-Georgian mansion on the grounds of former private estate Barnett Demesne, Malone House is now used mainly for weddings and conferences, with art…