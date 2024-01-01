Overlooking Hillsborough village is St Malachy's, a splendid 18th-century church, with twin towers at the ends of the transepts and a tall spire at the western end. A tree-lined avenue leads to the church from a statue of Arthur Hill, fourth Marquess of Downshire, at the bottom of Main St.
St Malachy's Parish Church
County Down
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
12.25 MILES
The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was…
11.14 MILES
Belfast's classical Renaissance-style City Hall was built in fine, white Portland stone in 1906. Highlights of the free, 45-minute guided tour include the…
10.2 MILES
You could spend hours browsing this state-of-the-art museum, but if you're pressed for time don't miss the Armada Room, with artefacts retrieved from the…
10.93 MILES
There are not many historical monuments that you can enjoy while savouring a pint of Guinness, but the National Trust's Crown Liquor Saloon is one of them…
13.91 MILES
The view from the summit of Cave Hill (368m) takes in the whole sprawl of the city, the docks, Belfast Lough and the Mourne Mountains – on a clear day you…
10.26 MILES
The showpiece of Belfast's green oasis is Charles Lanyon's beautiful Palm House, built in 1839 and completed in 1852, with its birdcage dome, a…
11.63 MILES
Guided tours of Belfast's notorious Crumlin Road Gaol take you from the tunnel beneath Crumlin Rd, built in 1850 to convey prisoners from the courthouse…
20.27 MILES
The magnificent 18th-century Mount Stewart is one of Northern Ireland’s grandest stately homes. Entertaining tours tell the story of the house and its…
Nearby County Down attractions
0.11 MILES
Built as an artillery fort by Colonel Hill in 1650 (William of Orange stayed here on his way to the Boyne in 1690), Hillsborough Fort was remodelled as a…
0.15 MILES
Dating from 1765, this fine old Georgian market house was used as a courthouse from 1810 until 1986. It now contains a few displays describing the working…
0.2 MILES
The British monarch's official Northern Ireland residence is this rambling, late-Georgian mansion, which was built in 1797 for Wills Hill, the first…
4. Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum
3.75 MILES
The history of Lisburn's once prosperous linen industry is celebrated at this interesting museum, inside the 17th-century Market House. The 'Flax to…
4.64 MILES
Ireland's oldest independent brewing company, dating from 1981, produces superior brews including caramel-malt Twisted Hop, Buck's Head double IPA, Barney…
6. Sir Thomas & Lady Dixon Park
6.7 MILES
Rolling meadows, woodland, riverside fields and formal gardens make up this beautiful park, along with a walled garden, a Japanese-style garden, a…
7.56 MILES
This huge prehistoric earthwork, nearly 200m in diameter, is a circular neolithic ritual complex with a dolmen (known as the Druid's Altar) in the centre…
8.03 MILES
A late-Georgian mansion on the grounds of former private estate Barnett Demesne, Malone House is now used mainly for weddings and conferences, with art…