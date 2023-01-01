Slemish Mountain

The skyline to the east of Ballymena is dominated by the distinctive craggy peak of Slemish (438m). The hill is one of many sites in the North associated with Ireland's patron saint – the young St Patrick is said to have tended goats on its slopes. On St Patrick's Day, thousands of people make a pilgrimage to its summit; the rest of the year it's a pleasant climb, though steep and slippery in wet weather, rewarded with a fine view.

There is a toilet block and picnic tables at the car park but no shop or cafe; bring your own snacks and water. Allow one hour return from the parking area.