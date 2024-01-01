Ecos Nature Park

County Antrim

Built as an interpretative centre designed to increase awareness of environmental issues and alternative energy sources, the impressive Ecos Centre building is now rented to a private company, and only the grounds are open to the public. Still, the riverside trails make a pleasant place to stretch your legs, and there is an excellent fruit and vegetable shop here.

  • BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - FEB 9, 2014: The Titanic visitor attraction and a monument in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Opened in 2012, this is the Titanic sign in front of the entrance.

    Titanic Belfast

    22.68 MILES

    The stunning, star-shaped Titanic Belfast is the city's number-one tourist draw. Standing majestically at the head of the slipway where the Titanic was…

  • August 7, 2017: Cliffs of Northern Ireland and the ruins of Dunluce Castle Magheracross.

    Dunluce Castle

    26.97 MILES

    This medieval castle ruin is perched on top of a dramatic cliffside overlooking the glorious Causeway Coast.

  • Setting sun over the The Giants Causeway, County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

    Giant’s Causeway

    27.6 MILES

    This spectacular rock formation – Northern Ireland's only Unesco World Heritage site – is one of Ireland's most impressive and atmospheric landscape…

  • City Hall

    City Hall

    22.85 MILES

    Belfast's classical Renaissance-style City Hall was built in fine, white Portland stone in 1906. Highlights of the free, 45-minute guided tour include the…

  • 500px Photo ID: 94834751 -

    Ulster Museum

    23.55 MILES

    You could spend hours browsing this state-of-the-art museum, but if you're pressed for time don't miss the Armada Room, with artefacts retrieved from the…

  • Interior of the Crown Liquor Saloon bar area which features ornate glass, tile and wooden decoration and furnishings, Belfast.

    Crown Liquor Saloon

    22.86 MILES

    There are not many historical monuments that you can enjoy while savouring a pint of Guinness, but the National Trust's Crown Liquor Saloon is one of them…

  • Downtown Belfast from Cave Hill, Northern Ireland

    Cave Hill Country Park

    19.64 MILES

    The view from the summit of Cave Hill (368m) takes in the whole sprawl of the city, the docks, Belfast Lough and the Mourne Mountains – on a clear day you…

  • 500px Photo ID: 122593437 - Palm House in the Belfast Botanic Gardens

    Botanic Gardens

    23.64 MILES

    The showpiece of Belfast's green oasis is Charles Lanyon's beautiful Palm House, built in 1839 and completed in 1852, with its birdcage dome, a…

1. Braid

0.71 MILES

Ballymena's museum is housed in a dramatic modern building that is also home to the town hall, tourist office and arts centre. Interesting exhibitions…

2. Slemish Mountain

6.25 MILES

The skyline to the east of Ballymena is dominated by the distinctive craggy peak of Slemish (438m). The hill is one of many sites in the North associated…

3. Round Tower

10.07 MILES

Antrim's 10th-century Round Tower, on the northeast edge of town, is 28m tall, and is one of the finest examples of these monastic towers in Ireland. The…

5. Seamus Heaney Home Place

11.15 MILES

Nobel Prize–winning poet Seamus Heaney's home town of Bellaghy, 54km northwest of Belfast, is the location of a wonderful museum and arts centre…

6. Glenariff Forest Park

11.53 MILES

At the head of the Glenariff Valley is Glenariff Forest Park, where the main attraction is Ess-na-Larach Waterfall, an 800m walk from the visitor centre…

7. Glenarm Castle & Walled Garden

13.9 MILES

Since 1750, Glenarm has been the family seat of the McDonnell family, earls of Antrim; it's currently the home of Lord and Lady Dunluce. The castle itself…

8. Curfew Tower

16.69 MILES

The unusual red sandstone Curfew Tower at the central crossroads was built in 1817 and based on a building the landowner had seen in China. It was…