Built as an interpretative centre designed to increase awareness of environmental issues and alternative energy sources, the impressive Ecos Centre building is now rented to a private company, and only the grounds are open to the public. Still, the riverside trails make a pleasant place to stretch your legs, and there is an excellent fruit and vegetable shop here.
Ecos Nature Park
County Antrim
