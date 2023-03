Pass through the Barbican Gate (1818), a portion of the old castle walls, and the underpass beyond to reach Antrim Castle Gardens. The castle burned down many years ago, but the grounds remain as one of the few surviving examples of a 17th-century ornamental garden. Clotworthy House, the castle's former coach house and stable block, now houses an exhibition on the history of the castle and gardens as well as a cafe and gift shop.