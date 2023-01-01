This 6th-century monastic site overlooking Lough Neagh is home to one of Ireland's best-preserved and most elaborately decorated Celtic stone crosses. The 10th-century Ardboe High Cross stands 5.5m tall, with 22 carved panels depicting biblical scenes. It's an evocative yet remote place, 16km east of Cookstown, with distant views and a nearby cemetery. Take the B73 through Coagh and watch for the signs for Ardboe High Cross, which will lead you along a narrow country road.

The western side of the cross (facing the road) has New Testament scenes including the Adoration of the Magi and Christ's entry into Jerusalem; the more weathered eastern face (towards the lough) shows Old Testament scenes.