Despite its name, this nature reserve is not an island but a peninsula of land on Lough Neagh's southern edge. The reserve protects a range of habitats – woodland, wildflower meadows, reedy shoreline and shallow lake margins – and is criss-crossed by walking and cycling trails, with information boards and birdwatching hides. There's also a playground and cafe at the Lough Neagh Discovery Centre.

Oxford Island is north of Lurgan, signposted from Junction 10 on the M1; you'll need your own transport.

Birds to look out for include great crested grebes, little grebes, black-headed and black-backed gulls, coots and moorhens.