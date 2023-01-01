Seamus Heaney Home Place

Nobel Prize–winning poet Seamus Heaney's home town of Bellaghy, 54km northwest of Belfast, is the location of a wonderful museum and arts centre. References in Heaney's poetry to the local landscape, everyday village life and the people who influenced him are highlighted in a creatively laid-out exhibition, which places his work in the context of his home and surroundings. Audioguides allow you to listen to poems read by Heaney himself as you walk around, bringing his words to life.

The centre also hosts regular poetry-reading events and writing workshops; see the website for details. There's a cafe and gift shop selling collections of Heaney's work. Take the 127 bus to Bellaghy from Ballymena (six daily; 50 minutes).