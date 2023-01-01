Planted by the Stuart family in the 18th century as the formal entrance to their property, these shadowy, gnarled, entwined beech trees are now among Northern Ireland's most photographed sights after doubling as the Kingsroad in Game of Thrones. Coach tours stop here and getting a photo without crowds isn't easy. The Dark Hedges are 14km southwest of Ballycastle via the A44 and Ballykenver Rd. Bregagh Rd is closed to traffic; parking is available at the Hedges Hotel (signed).

In 2016 when Storm Gertrude uprooted several of the 200-year-old trees, the wood was salvaged and used to create 10 intricately carved Game of Thrones doors. These are scattered across Northern Ireland; pick up the free 'Journey of the Doors' passport at tourist information points.